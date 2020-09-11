COVID-19: 5 Steps India Should Take to Stop its Rise to World No.1

The initial spread beyond metros happened in neighbouring districts e.g. Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad in the vicinity of Delhi; Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur in the vicinity of Chennai as well as North 24 Parganas and Howrah in the vicinity of Kolkata.

Given that the health infrastructure in smaller urban centres could get stressed more quickly compared to the large metros, containing COVID spread should remain an important goal. Alongside testing and tracing, this necessitates a strong focus on isolation, especially regular monitoring of individuals under home isolation. Additionally, ensuring adequate numbers of oxygen supported and ICU beds in these areas is also critical for the management of patients with moderate or severe symptoms.