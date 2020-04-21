COVID Plasma ‘Therapy’: What’s Keeping States From Clinical Trial?

Blood plasma is a component of blood, separate from blood cells, and contains, among other things, proteins. Around the world, plasma therapy trials of convalescent plasma in COVID-19 cases with antibodies are being carried out. Although these are early stages, reports have emerged that harvesting the plasma from recovered patients and giving it those who are critically ill is an effective treatment option – one which would decrease the fatality from COVID-19, altering the nature of the public health emergency.

The Karnataka government, in a circular issued on 6 April 2020, has recommended that clinical trial be started for plasma therapy for coronavirus. Delhi has also directed a clinical trial, and the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has also asked for the same.