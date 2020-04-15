Ordering Free COVID Tests in Private Labs: Did SC Overstep Powers?
Recently, the Supreme Court of India ordered free testing of suspected COVID-19 carriers in all private laboratories approved by either the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) or the World Health Organization (WHO) across the country. Less than a week later, faced with criticism, it modified the order to mandate free testing for only the poorest, specifically those covered under the union government's health insurance scheme.
What do these orders, which actively meddle in the affairs of State business, mean for the court's role as a judicial institution?
Supreme Court: ‘Umpires’ to ‘Activists’?
In recent times, there has been an enormous expansion of unaccountable judicial power in India. Since the change in its role, there has been a remarkable shift in the working pattern of the courts by virtue of which the judiciary is said to have occupied an ascendant position within the nation‘s politics.
The Jurisprudence of Judicial review came from the US Courts. In the case of Marbury v. Madison, 15 US (1 Cranch) 137 (1803), the Supreme Court created its authority to declare federal statutes unconstitutional. Although seldom used in the Court’s early years, the power of judicial review over federal statutes has been used more frequently by the US Supreme Court. In a series of cases, the court has declared unconstitutional federal statutes that have gone beyond the limits of the Commerce Clause, or Section 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment, or that have invaded the sovereignty of the states as guaranteed by the Tenth and Eleventh Amendments. This was adopted by the Indian courts at a later stage, for safeguarding the fundamental rights of the people.
In India, judicial activism has become a buzzword. Judicial activism can be called judicial creativity, judicial craftsmanship, judicial law-making, imaginative sharing of passion, looking beyond the law, etc.
The COVID-19 free testing in private labs is just another example of this newfound judicial impulse.
Garb of ‘Judicial Review’
While hearing the case of Shashank Deo Sudhi v Union of India, Civil Writ Petition No. 10816/2020, the court first ordered universal free testing of COVID-19 suspects in accredited private laboratories and then tapered it down to only the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). The court, giving its decision a moral dimension, said private hospitals and laboratories have an important role to play in containing the scale of the pandemic by “extending philanthropic services in the hour of national crisis.”
On the face of it, it seems to be a very good decision. But from a pragmatic point of view, the cons of the order outweigh its pros.
The issue of making the tests at private laboratories free of cost is related to public business, and requires knowledge of state finance. Therefore, it is the elected government that must make decisions on such an issue, largely because the government is administering the situation and is much more aware of the prevailing situation.
The court does not have jurisdiction over any such issue, since it is only about policy with no legal element involved.
No Legal Basis for Intervention
The theory of Separation of Powers as expounded by Montesquieu and accepted by our country, provides for three organs of the State – the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary. The Judiciary has been assigned the role of adjudicating disputes and defining rights of the parties.
In Ram Jawaya v. State of Punjab, AIR 1955 SC 549, the Constitution bench of the SC observed, “the Indian Constitution has not indeed recognised the doctrine of Separation of Powers in absolute rigidity, but the functions of the different branches of the government have been sufficiently differentiated and consequently it can be very well said that our Constitution doesn’t provide for assumption by one organ or part of the state of functions that essentially belong to another”.
Restricting the judicial transgressions in policy matters, it was held in Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Vs UOI ILR (1974) Del 847 and Peoples Union for Democratic Rights Vs Ministry of Home Affairs ILR (1987) Del 235, “that where the power to do or not to do a thing is optional and discretionary and there is no statutory obligation, direction to the Executive to do a particular thing cannot be given even where matter is of public importance.”
Similarly, in Kanhaiya Lal Sethia Vs UOI (1997) 6 SCC 573, the apex court held that, “it is not open to a petitioner to seek a direction to the Union of India to introduce an official Bill in the Parliament or to sponsor a Private Member’s Bill to be introduced on the subject.
Courts Can’t & Shouldn’t Interfere With Legislative & Executive
As per the observations done and ratio recorded, it’s amply clear that the courts cannot and shouldn’t interfere in the work ambit of Legislative or Executive organs of the government, as such decisions are made by the experts in the field after considering and keeping due factors in mind.
The court doesn’t have enough practical experience, domain expertise or academic acumen to decisively know what will be the fallout of making testing free. Since this doesn’t involve any metrics of legality, the court should have stayed out of the issue. Further, the nature of the reimbursement is still uncertain. The courts didn’t seek any recommendation while passing the order.
SC Has Encroached Upon Policymaking Power of Govt
The modification of the original order also raises an evident presumption about the lacuna that was inherent in the previous order.
It has made the same mistake which it set out to fix through the later modification.
This step might keep both government and private labs under the cloak of uncertainty and could stifle the fight against COVID-19. This may in turn lead to shutting down of private labs, as it won’t make sense economically for them in the absence of a quid pro quo, when resources are limited. Once private labs start shutting down, there will be an acute shortage of testing facilities, because those who can’t afford private testing will also become more vulnerable to the disease. These loopholes weren’t addressed by the apex court.
The decision, thus, was an erratic one. The intervention that should have been done in the interests of the public may act as an attack against their own interests.
(Vishal Kumar is a final year student at Campus Law Centre, University of Delhi. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)