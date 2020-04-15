Ordering Free COVID Tests in Private Labs: Did SC Overstep Powers?

The theory of Separation of Powers as expounded by Montesquieu and accepted by our country, provides for three organs of the State – the Legislature, the Executive, and the Judiciary. The Judiciary has been assigned the role of adjudicating disputes and defining rights of the parties.

In Ram Jawaya v. State of Punjab, AIR 1955 SC 549, the Constitution bench of the SC observed, “the Indian Constitution has not indeed recognised the doctrine of Separation of Powers in absolute rigidity, but the functions of the different branches of the government have been sufficiently differentiated and consequently it can be very well said that our Constitution doesn’t provide for assumption by one organ or part of the state of functions that essentially belong to another”.

Restricting the judicial transgressions in policy matters, it was held in Bhagwat Dayal Sharma Vs UOI ILR (1974) Del 847 and Peoples Union for Democratic Rights Vs Ministry of Home Affairs ILR (1987) Del 235, “that where the power to do or not to do a thing is optional and discretionary and there is no statutory obligation, direction to the Executive to do a particular thing cannot be given even where matter is of public importance.”

Similarly, in Kanhaiya Lal Sethia Vs UOI (1997) 6 SCC 573, the apex court held that, “it is not open to a petitioner to seek a direction to the Union of India to introduce an official Bill in the Parliament or to sponsor a Private Member’s Bill to be introduced on the subject.