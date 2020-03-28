A Post-Corona World: Will We Finally Embrace Sustainable Living?

In the ‘Age of Coronavirus’, fear has gripped most people as they confront the possibility of death. In response, many people have turned to religion as a possible source for hope and resilience. After all, both the Creator and the virus are invisible to the naked eye. Priests and religious leaders have used this instinctive, almost primordial impulse, in order to manipulate and maintain power over their congregations. Doomsday stories abound from all over the world about preachers and quacks from various religions offering “cures” for COVID-19, and in some cases, even claiming that mere faith is a “vaccine”.

In India, even the prime minister’s initial call for a ‘Janata Curfew’ suddenly took on religious overtones, as it entered the bewildering world of social media. The call to bang pots and pans as a way of thanking medical staff and the civil and police services, became touted as a way to “kill the virus”, through the vibrations that the din would produce. No one paused to ask why other ailments could not be also treated thus.

Amitabh Bachan, voted the “world’s most famous actor” by the BBC, even tweeted about this, only to delete it later under public pressure.