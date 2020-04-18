Coronavirus Pandemic is Proving to be a Boon for Cyber Criminals

Under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000, the government has power to issue directions for blocking of websites/URLs for public access of any information through any computer resource if they threaten the sovereignty and integrity of the country, foreign relations, public order, and security of the state, among other grounds.

If the government/authority requests the ISP to block a specific page, it’s added to the blacklist, and isn’t allowed on the bridge and authorities can also request for blocking of full domain. However, this approach is flawed with limitations as it is only country specific and with VPN/proxies/TOR this can be surpassed easily.

CERT-IN is the single authority for issuing instructions in the context of blocking of websites in India. CERT-IN, after verifying the authenticity of the complaint and after satisfying that action of blocking of the website is absolutely essential, instructs the Department of Telecommunications (DOT) - (LR Cell) to block the website. DOT, under whose control the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) are functioning will ensure the blocking of websites and inform CERT-IN accordingly.

Another procedure for blocking of websites is via court orders, many of which are passed in intellectual property right infringement cases.