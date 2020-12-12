Is News Media Doing Enough To Change The Climate Crisis Narrative?

The Climate Ambition Summit, that begins on Saturday, 12 December, is slated to be a curtain raiser for Glasgow 2021, where nations will announce significant commitments to the health of our planet. Prime Minister Modi is expected to speak of India’s commitments to the climate cause. Harjeet Singh, Action Aid International’s Global Climate Lead says: “India cannot afford to be complacent. It can do more to be compatible with the global targets needed to limit warming at below 1.5C. But it needs support from the rich nations who are obligated to help developing countries leapfrog to a greener future.” And he’s right.

Of course, we need to continue to put pressure on rich countries to pay up for healing the planet. But we now must expand our narrative to a world of possibilities. Powerful storytelling can help fix this predictable narrative on climate reporting.