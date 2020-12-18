One Year Since CAA: Why Govt & Supporters Have Cause For Concern

Additionally, he must show that he cannot be expected to relocate elsewhere in his own country. These criteria are established through a Refugee Status Determination (RSD) procedure.

Once he establishes that he is a refugee, he is afforded rights on the basis of the time he has spent in the host country. The time variable explains the ‘link’ between this person and the host country. At first, he is an asylum seeker with merely a physical presence in the host country. If he enters with valid papers or goes to the RSD mechanism to claim a refugee status, he is lawfully present up to the time of determination of this claim.

In case he is truly found to be a refugee, he is entitled to a lawful stay.