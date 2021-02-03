Are Pakistan & China Turning War-Torn Gwadar Into Another ‘Dubai’?

It made headlines some time ago: Pakistan, in all probability on behalf of China, is fencing Gwadar. In early December 2020, the residents of the Baloch town woke up to discover ‘another brick in the wall’ or, to be precise, another attempt to cage and jail them.

A large metal fence stretched 24 kilometres lengthwise from the north of the old airport to Balochistan Broadway Avenue, and from there it cut straight to the sea. It divided in the process — into two halves — houses and private buildings. The Baloch have been protesting about the umpteenth violation of their human rights and civil rights, about thousands of people deprived of their livelihoods because they are no longer able to go fishing, because the ‘developing’ city is beginning to look like an open air jail to its residents. And for what reason?