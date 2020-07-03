Judging Political Offence: How this Visionary Handled It in 1933

The Sessions Court in Meerut awarded stringent sentences to the accused in the Meerut Conspiracy Case in January 1933. Out of the accused, 27 persons were convicted with various durations of ‘transportation’. While Muzaffar Ahmed was transported for life, SA Dange, Philip Spratt, SV Ghate, KN Joglekar and RS Nimbkar were each awarded transportation for a period of 12 years.

On appeal, in August 1933, the sentences of Ahmed, Dange and Usmani were reduced to three years by Sir Shah Sulaiman, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court, on the grounds that the accused had already spent a considerable part of their sentence while waiting for the trial to begin, and because in the case of political offences, arising out of the beliefs of the accused, severe sentences defeat their objective.

Sir Shah Sulaiman had the conviction and courage – even during the colonial regime – to pass such a judgment in a Communist Conspiracy case. In practice, such sentences confirm the offenders in their beliefs, and create other offenders, thus, increasing evil and danger to the public.