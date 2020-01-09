Can Modi Govt Save Itself From ‘Damage’ Caused By BJP IT Cell?

As street protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continue, it must be evident even to the most bullish supporters of the newly minted law, that the Modi government’s outreach to drum up support on the issue is floundering.

There are several reasons for the failing campaign, including the probability that CAA is an unpopular idea in the first place. But rather than face up to uncomfortable reality checks, government circles believe that the problem lies in a poor communication strategy. For the first time since the Modi juggernaut rolled out in 2014, the masters of spin are worried that they just can’t seem to find the right narrative.