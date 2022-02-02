BJP Govt’s ‘Non-Election’ Budget: Discipline or Just Indifference?

“This scheme is not for you”, reads one of the memes circulating on social media after the Budget speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. It underlined the feelings of most of the Indians. Though the meme was aimed at the middle class who could not find anything for them in the Budget, the question is, which segment of the society does Budget 2022 really serve?

Nothing for the poor,

Nothing bad for the rich,

Nothing for women,

Nothing for farmers,

Nothing for the markets,

Nothing for health,

The budget is not bad,

And it’s not an election budget either.

It’s not that the budget has not touched upon the various sectors or segments mentioned above. But one can also ask whether it’s enough.

Those who are in its favour argue that despite five states going to polls in the coming weeks, the budget broke the “political shackles” of being an “election budget”.