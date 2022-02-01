Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives at Parliament, to Present Union Budget 2022 Soon

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament on Tuesday, 1 February, ahead of the presentation the Union Budget 2022-23 at 11 am. She earlier met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

This will be FM Sitharaman's fourth budget speech.

The Union Budget 2022, which is the second paperless budget to ever be presented, will be available for download on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' after the conclusion of its presentation in Parliament.

The first leg of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday, with the President's address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appealed to the MPs to keep politics aside during the Budget Session, also attended the address.