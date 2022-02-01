Nirmala Sitharaman Arrives at Parliament, to Present Union Budget 2022 Soon
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Parliament on Tuesday, 1 February, ahead of the presentation the Union Budget 2022-23 at 11 am. She earlier met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
This will be FM Sitharaman's fourth budget speech.
The Union Budget 2022, which is the second paperless budget to ever be presented, will be available for download on the 'Union Budget Mobile App' after the conclusion of its presentation in Parliament.
The first leg of the Budget Session of Parliament commenced on Monday, with the President's address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appealed to the MPs to keep politics aside during the Budget Session, also attended the address.
The first leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament will finish on 11 February. The second part of the session is scheduled for 14 March-8 April.
The discussion on motion of thanks to President and the general Budget are the major items of business for the first part of the session.
Standing committees will evaluate the budgetary allocations in the recess between the two sessions.
PM Modi Arrives at Parliament forCabinet Meeting
Ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament to chair the union cabinet meeting.
Sitharaman Arrives at Parliament
Sitharaman Meets President Kovind Ahead of Budget 2022
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of the presentation of Union Budget 2022.
Ministers of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary, and senior officials of the Finance Ministry were also present.
