It Takes 555 Million of India's Poorest to Equal the Wealth of 98 Richest: Oxfam

Throwing light on the widening financial gulf within Indian society since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, an Oxfam report has found that while the number of Indian billionaires grew from 102 to 142 in 2021, the share of the bottom 50 percent of the population in the national wealth declined to a mere 6 percent.

The report, titled "Inequality Kills: The Davos India Supplement' by Oxfam India," was released on Monday, 17 January.