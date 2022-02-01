Budget 2022: Experts Hail Infra Spending, Bemoan Health & Education Allocations

"As expected, a very high focus on capital expenditure towards sectors like urban infrastructure, power, and health sector will boost employment and also revive capital good sectors. Boosting investment in urban public transportation system should benefit auto sector... Overall, a 8/10 budget," Managing Director and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC A Balasubramanian told Bloomberg Quint.

Vikram Kotak, co-founder and MD of Ace Lansdowne Investment Services, also appreciated the infrastructure spending in the Budget.