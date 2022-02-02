'We Have Entered Into Amrit Kaal': What Does It Mean & Where Does It Come From?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman repeatedly referred to the term 'Amrit Kaal' while presenting the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, 1 February.

"We are marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and have entered into Amrit Kaal, the 25-year-long leadup to India@100," Sitharaman said.

She also said, "The Budget lays a parallel track of a blueprint for the Amrit Kaal, which is futuristic and inclusive, directly benefiting youth, women, farmers, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes."

So, where does the term 'Amrit Kaal' come from, and what does it mean? The Quint takes a look.