'We Have Entered Into Amrit Kaal': What Does It Mean & Where Does It Come From?
The term 'Amrit Kaal' was first used by PM Narendra Modi in 2021 during the 75th Independence Day celebrations.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman repeatedly referred to the term 'Amrit Kaal' while presenting the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, 1 February.
"We are marking Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and have entered into Amrit Kaal, the 25-year-long leadup to India@100," Sitharaman said.
She also said, "The Budget lays a parallel track of a blueprint for the Amrit Kaal, which is futuristic and inclusive, directly benefiting youth, women, farmers, the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes."
So, where does the term 'Amrit Kaal' come from, and what does it mean? The Quint takes a look.
PM Modi First Used the Term in 2021
The term 'Amrit Kaal' was first used by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi in 2021 during the 75th Independence Day celebrations, when he unveiled a new roadmap for the country for the next 25 years.
Modi had said the purpose of Amrit Kaal was to improve the lives of the citizens of India, lessen the divide in development between villages and cities, reduce the government's interference in people's lives, and welcome the latest technology.
"Starting from here, the journey of the next 25 years is the Amrit Kaal of a new India. The fulfilment of our resolutions in this Amrit Kaal will take us till 100 years of independence," Modi had said.
"While India has made rapid strides, there should be a 'saturation' of development and 100 per cent accomplishments with every village having roads, every family having a bank account, every eligible person having health insurance, card and gas connection," Modi had said.
Where Does the Term Amrit Kaal Originate From?
The term comes from Vedic astrology. Amrit Kaal is the critical time when the gates of greater pleasure open for the inhuman, angels and human beings. Amrit Kaal is considered the best and most auspicious time to start new work.
