27% of Schoolkids Have No Access to Online Classes: NCERT Survey

In a stark reminder of the digital divide, an NCERT survey has found that around 27 percent of school children do not have smartphones or laptops to access online classes, a requirement at a time when schools are physically closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Express reports.

The survey, conducted by the National Council of Educational Research (NCERT), uses a sample of 18,188 students from Classes 8-12 from the Centre-run Kendriya Vidyalaya and Navodaya Vidyalaya schools, as well as schools affiliated with the CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education). Around 16,000 teachers, principals and parents were also part of the survey.

Here are the key highlights from the survey.