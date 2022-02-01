ADVERTISEMENT

Budget 2022 | Defence Capex for Domestic Industry Upped to 68%: FM

"The government is committed to local procurement for defence," she said.

The Quint
Updated
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Defence Budget 2022.</p></div>
i

Presenting the Union Budget 2022 on Tuesday, 1 February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced, "68 percent of defence capex to be kept for the domestic industry. Aatmanirbharta – our government is committed to local procurement for defence."

The proportion reserved for domestic companies was 58 percent last year.

"Defence R&D will be opened up for industry, start ups, and academia, with 25 percent of defence budget earmarked. Private industry will be encouraged to take up design and development of military platforms and equipment in collaboration with DRDO and other organisations through SPV model," Sitharaman announced.

An independent nodal umbrella body will be set up for meeting wide ranging testing and certification requirements, she said.

"Artificial intelligence (AI), geospatial systems, drones, semiconductors, green energy, space energy etc have immense potential to assist sustainable development," the finance minister stated.

Published: 
