Budget 2022: Breaking Down the Numbers With Economist Rathin Roy

With a four-point focus – inclusive development, productivity enhancement, energy transition, and climate action – Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Union Budget on 1 February, stating that it was a blueprint for India at 75 to India at 100.

What made the headlines was the hiking of the capital expenditure by 35.4 percent, which now stands at Rs 7.5 lakh crore, making up nearly 3 percent of the GDP.

This budget also came with a major push for digitisation, with an announcement of a new digital currency to be issued by the RBI. This new coin will be backed by blockchain technology. However, the introduction of the new digital coin also brought in new tax rates for virtual digital assets transfers.

But what does this budget mean for the common man? What are its big hits and misses?

In a special conversation with The Quint's Opinion Editor Nishtha Gautam, economist Rathin Roy unpacks the key takeaways from the Budget 2022-23. Tune in!