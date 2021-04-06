BJP’s 4 Decades of Gaining Electoral Strength: What About Values?

I recall an incident on 6 April, 2005. The BJP was having a function at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi to mark the silver jubilee of its founding. The party was born on this very day in 1980, in the aftermath of the collapse of the Janata Party government in 1979.

However, the mood among the participants was not quite celebratory. The reason was obvious. The BJP, against its own expectations, had been defeated by a Congress-led alliance in the 2004 parliamentary elections. The disappointment caused by the loss of power at the Centre, especially since the party was hoping the people would give another term to popular Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was palpably in the air.