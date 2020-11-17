Dear Nitish Kumar, Bihar Expected More. Here’s What You Can Change

I intend to be brutally honest here, expressing views with all the biases and prejudices I have.

Being a Bihari, I have my own set of prejudices about the state. And let me candidly admit that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar happens to be one of the rare politicians I have admired all my adult life.

I remember literally begging him to do something to become the chief minister of Bihar and lift the spirits of scores of Biharis. That was sometime in 1997. He was gracious enough to listen to my plea over the phone.