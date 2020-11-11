In Bihar Polls, What Did Mahagathbandhan Get Wrong?

Bihar witnessed a repeat of the 2004 general elections, when the exit polls had also gone horribly wrong. The Mahagathbandhan (MGB), which was expected to win as per most pollsters, fell short of the magic figure by a whisker, while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sneaked in, reminding us of a similar contest in Gujarat in 2017. It is one of the rare occasions on which opinion polls proved to be accurate, and exit polls were proven wrong.

C-Voter and Lokniti-CSDS, which had predicted a clear victory for the NDA in their pre-poll estimates, gave an edge to the MGB in post-poll estimates. Axis My India, which has the best track record among exit polling agencies, failed again – as it did in Tamil Nadu. Bihar proved to be tricky again for Today’s Chanakya.

The closeness of the race is illustrated by the fact that both NDA and MGB managed to wrest 37 percent vote share each. While the NDA won a simple majority with 125, MGB won 110, AIMIM 5, and LJP 1 seat.