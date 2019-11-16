Bhopal Gas Tragedy Activist Awarded the Padma Shri Posthumously

Jabbar was not a trained activist or a social worker from Tata School of Social Sciences or any other fancy place. He was not even highly educated. His involvement with gas survivors was sudden and moved by empathy: It turned out to be a life-long affair. Even as many NGOs working with gas survivors mushroomed, presenting data and polished press releases, Jabbar remained primitive, walking, or depending on free rides, mobilising crowd with the word of mouth, and seeking donations from gas survivors even if it meant getting just a rupee on some days. His own financial position went from bad to worse, from precarious to penury.

He remained rabidly opposed to big business houses even when they offered to clear huge stockpiles of toxic material, estimated to be 350 metric tonnes still lying at Bhopal’s now defunct Union Carbide factory. Jabbar would chuckle and laugh out loud each time Bhopal was declared one of the cleanest cities in the country by the Union Urban Development ministry.