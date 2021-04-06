Bengaluru's 2nd Wave: Govt Needs to Tackle Laxity, Stem the Surge

In 2020, when the coronavirus cases were surging in Bengaluru, there was a change in guard in the agencies responsible for mounting a response, that brought in several innovative and reformist public health measures.

One of these measures included ramping up the testing capacity in the state from less than 10,000, to nearly 50,000 tests per day.

In addition, several departments were roped in for contact tracing.

They played an important role in mobilising other human resources to ensure that most COVID-affected and COVID-suspected people could be traced.