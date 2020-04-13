Why Bangladesh Needs More Political Will to Fight Coronavirus

The Bangladesh government formed a national committee to tackle the coronavirus crisis, with the health minister, Zahid Maleque, being the chairman of the committee.

But in a media interaction on 6 April at the health ministry, Zahid Maleque said that he had no idea about anything other than the ongoing health initiatives. He said: “Yes, I am the chairman of the national committee formed to tackle the coronavirus. But I don’t know why the mosques were open until today, I don’t know why a hundred garment factories are still operational.”

“I have to face the local media every day, and journalists ask me questions, but I am unable to answer because I don’t know what is going on. Not just local media, I am getting calls from foreign media as well. They also ask me many things but I have no answer at all. So I asked the secretary of the health ministry to convey the decision of the national committee to me so that I have some answers,” Zahid Maleque added, showing his helplessness in the current situation.