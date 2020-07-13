Why Blame India for Karachi Attack? Pak PM Defended Baloch Leader

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest faux pas happened on Twitter last week. Commenting on the recent attack by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) on the Karachi Stock Market, Imran Khan wrote: “I salute our brave police & security personnel who thwarted the commendable terrorist attack in Karachi on the #PakistanStockExchange”.

Minutes later he deleted the tweet and changed ‘commendable’ to ‘condemnable’ –– but the damage was done, and he had become, once more, a laughing stock on social media. But it might not have been a simple typo, or the umpteenth slip of tongue.