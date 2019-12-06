‘Vindicated’ LK Advani Remains on Trial in Babri Demolition Case

Oh, and there’s also the small matter of criminal conspiracy (Section 120B, IPC), that he tried hard to have dropped.

Now it’s been a long and difficult road to get this case tried, even though an FIR was registered against Advani and co on the evening of 6 December 1992 itself.

1993

The CBI filed its consolidated charge sheet – against unknown kar sevaks and Advani, Joshi, Bharti, et al in 1993. Then a supplementary charge sheet in 1996, adding more prominent BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh figures.

2001

But in 2001, Advani and co successfully argued in the Allahabad High Court that the charges against them were wrongly framed, thanks to an administrative lapse by the UP government.

This ‘lapse’ could have been cured by the UP government, but surprise, surprise, then UP Chief Minister Rajnath Singh declined to do so.

2003

In 2003, the CBI tried to revive the case in a Raebareli court – which then promptly went on to discharge Advani altogether.

2005

The Allahabad High Court set aside this Raebareli court order in 2005 – but even though it said Advani was to stand trial, it ordered the dropping of conspiracy charges in 2010.

The CBI moved the Supreme Court in 2012 to sort out this confused mess.