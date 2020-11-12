After Bihar Success, Can Owaisi’s AIMIM Make A Mark In Bengal?

The success of Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in Bihar marks a significant shift in the voting pattern of Muslims. This development is likely to have a bearing in the coming state assembly polls of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu in 2021, and later in the crucial state polls of Utter Pradesh in February 2022.

Post-anti CAA stir, a section of Muslims seemed disillusioned with ‘secular’ mainstream political parties. The revocation of Article 370 in J&K, the Ayodhya verdict, proposed legislation against interfaith marriages, police investigations into Delhi communal riots – have made many Muslims sit up – they fear, more than anything else, further drastic changes in law and administration affecting their lives.