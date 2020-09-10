By Using Google, Facebook, Amazon, Are We Giving Up Our ‘Freedom’?

We have mindlessly relinquished our freedom of thought to voyeurist profit-seeking corporations and power-hungry governments. Internet companies like Google and Facebook are attention merchants. They capture our attention by luring us with free content and then sell this attention to advertisers as if it were a commodity.

They stalk us across the web and collect volumes of data about us without our knowledge or consent. This data includes search terms, browsing history, online purchases, social media likes, video playlists, location history, voice queries, calendar events, private emails or messages – the list is nearly endless. Sophisticated machine learning algorithms analyse this data to extract incisive insights about our personality and preferences.

What's alarming is that they can not only deduce our observable behaviour, but they can also infer unobservable facts about us which we ourselves may not be aware of.