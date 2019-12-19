Delhi ‘Lockdown’: Section 144 Should Never Be Imposed In Haste

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) (1993) is designed to control and contain public nuisance, and when there is perceived danger to public peace and tranquility by unruly mobs. It is an instrument through which the district administration — either through the district magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate, authorised by the government or any executive magistrate — passes a written order with respect to the imposition of Section 144, which would mean an assembly of four or more persons is banned in public places.

This is to prevent crowds from gathering and devolving into raging mobs. And if these mandates are defied, then the government and the local administration and the police especially have the authority to disperse such mobs after due warning.