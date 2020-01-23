What Makes Anti-CAA Protests Unique & What Opposition Must Do Now

It has been a month since the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests began across the country. Given the grit on display and with new faces joining in, it appears they will stretch till a solution is found. There could, of course, be another type of closure: the settling into a new, simmering normal that may well serve political ends but leave the nation scarred.

The tendency so far has been to view the protests as a stand-off between the Union government and the protestors. There is a case, however, to examine what the protests imply for the relationship between the citizen and the political class as a whole, including both the ruling and opposition parties, and the space it offers for realising what would necessarily have to be a political solution.