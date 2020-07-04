US Turns 244: ‘As An Indian, I Feel Racial Equality Has Improved’

It pitted the slaveholding southern states against the north, and killed more Americans — estimates go up to 750,000 —than the two World Wars, Korea, and Vietnam combined. Nearly 200,000 black soldiers had joined in that fight. In 1863, President Lincoln emancipated all slaves and spoke of “a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal.”

That war was followed by three constitutional amendments—the Thirteenth, Fourteenth, and Fifteenth—which gave black Americans legal status. But the protections were poorly enforced and the southern states continued their racial apartheid.