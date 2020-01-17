Rape of Dalit Girl Exposes the Grim Reality of Gujarat Model

Even as the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case were granted death warrants, another gang rape and murder case has come to light in Gujarat. The only difference is that the victim was a Dalit. Since the incident surfaced, the Dalit community has been sitting on a dharna outside the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital demanding justice.

The 19-year-old Dalit girl was abducted and gang-raped in north Gujarat. She was killed, and her body was found hanging from a tree on 5 January. This case is not just about brutalities against women but also about atrocities on Dalits.

In our country, it is believed that men, especially those from the privileged castes, have a right over a woman's body, and Dalit women are considered to be at the bottom of social hierarchy.