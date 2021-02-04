100 Years of Chauri Chaura: Lessons From Gandhi for Today’s India

India’s road to independence was by no means smooth. And Gandhi’s own advocacy of nonviolence was severely tested on many occasions because of the harshly repressive measures that the colonial rulers frequently resorted to.



One such tragic incident happened on 4 February 1922 at Chauri Chaura in the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh (then called the United Province). Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurating its year-long centenary commemoration in all the 75 districts of UP on Thursday, 4 February.

The commemoration, though, is ironic in several ways. UP’s chief minister Ajay Mohan Bisht ('Yogi' Adityanath), who hails from Gorakhpur, is not a follower of Gandhian philosophy, especially its two key pillars – nonviolence and Hindu-Muslim harmony.

And for all of his outward show of respect for the Mahatma, Modi’s own record as prime minister (and earlier as Gujarat’s chief minister) raises questions about his own fidelity to what the Father of the Nation stood for.