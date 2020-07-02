Why US College ‘Fall Plans’ Don’t Work for International Students

Gautam Sushant, director of client relations at eduVelocity Global, works with students to help them apply to colleges in the US and Canada. He said many students were still waiting for their colleges to provide clarity regarding deferring their acceptance or taking classes online for the Fall semester.

Sushant said many parents were also worried about sending their children to study abroad for the first time in the middle of a pandemic, with many considering the possibility of taking a gap year.

“My advice to them would be [to] wait for this pandemic to be over, to not change your plans. If you can delay, just delay them for a while but certainly do not consider that if you got into a US, UK, Australian or a Canadian university, do not defer it from [undergraduate] to [postgraduate],” Sushant added.