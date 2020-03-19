Love, Empathy and Kindness in the Time of Coronavirus

“It was inevitable” begins Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s classic Love in the Times of Cholera. And if he was writing the book today, it’s not just the cholera that would get changed, he’d probably get a little more preachy and add empathy and kindness to the title, much to his publisher’s dismay. The title may lose its ring, but given where we are today, does Love, Empathy & Kindness in the Time of Coronavirus, really look so bad?

For most of our generation, this is the first time we are dealing with anything as unpredictable as this. While we joke about doomsday scenarios, share work from home tips and countless memes on washing hands on social media, the reality of the privilege that allows us, especially in India, to panic and preach, needs to be converted into something bigger and greater than all of us. A pandemic is, after all, bigger and greater than all of us.