Inside Donald Trump’s Mind – His First Day In India

Naomi Datta is in Donald Trump’s head and tells you how ‘Namaste Trump’ Day 1 played out for him.

So what am I doing in your country? I will tell you how it started. I was watching ‘Parasite’ which didn’t have a single American person and no one spoke American. I said to Melania: what is this crazy Academy doing?

She told me it was South Korean and said she liked it. I told her: don’t go ape sh*t film school loony on me, they don’t give us trade deals, you give them Oscars. Let’s make American films great again – but Hollywood is just jealous of my popularity.