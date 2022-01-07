India’s Satyam Scam: 13 Years On, An Ex-Employee Recounts the D-Day

On that day, when I was going from the cafeteria towards the office after finishing my lunch, I saw a posse of other colleagues rushing to the TV room speaking out loudly, “come fast, we are in the news.” I also ran to the common hall. There, the news of Satyam was being aired on every TV news channel and it created a commotion in the entire room. It was a big shock to all of us and it made us squirm. We did not believe that something of this kind could happen. I saw tears in the corners of my colleagues’ eyes. Some began to sniff, and I got goosebumps, too.

The situation was uncertain. I began to feel forlorn and started thinking about my family members, who were located thousands of kilometres away from Hyderabad.