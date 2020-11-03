‘I Voted Early’: Why I Did The Most Important Thing As An American

Otherwise Hillary Clinton would have been declared the president based on the fact that she secured nearly three million more popular votes than Trump.

I am a registered Democrat in Brooklyn, and New York is an overwhelmingly blue state. It is assumed that all of New York’s as well as California’s electoral college votes will go for Biden and Kamala Harris. That is why you do not see the candidates campaigning in those states or even running any advertisements in the media.

My one additional vote for the Democratic Party candidate will not make a difference in New York State. Biden will still win all the New York electoral college votes.