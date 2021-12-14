A Reporter's Diary: Twitter Was My Byline, Singhu My Home

I lucked out because this is not the only family I became a part of – there is also Sanjeev Kumar, the kind man who let me use WiFi at his home. I must tell his story.

Some time last year, I was sitting at the hairdresser’s, browsing through WiFi networks I could use, when I came across one that had a Dalit caste identifier in the WiFi name. Intrigued, I inquired who this was, and I was pointed towards Sanjeev’s home. I walked up to his house, and asked him why that was the case and pat came a reply – “We are proud of our identity, we are children of Ambedkar.”

Since then, we have been friends, and either we met at Ambedkar Library at Singhu, or I would show up at his doorstep looking for WiFi and a cup of tea. A day ago, I met him, and he fed me food, and warned me that if I visit Delhi and not meet him, he will reach Punjab with a stick to beat me up.

These are the relationships I have forged in the last one year – memories and lessons of a lifetime. I know one thing for sure that there is always going to be a roof over my head and a warm cup of tea, whether I am in Punjab or Delhi.