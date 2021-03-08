‘Your Honour’ or ‘My Lord’, How Should Lawyers Address Judges?

Mukul Rohatgi, Senior Counsel & Former Attorney General of India: "I beg to disagree with the Chief Justice for several reasons. One, it was a case of a student who was appearing, and a student may or may not know the full regiment or a regimentation in a court. Secondly, he was not disrespectful, therefore, there was no need to caution him. Thirdly and most importantly, if the Bar Council says that you can address in a respectable fashion, whether it is 'Your Honour' or 'Sir', according to me, it should make no difference."

Justice Madan Lokur, Former Supreme Court Judge: "Many years ago, when justice PN Bhagwati was the Chief Justice of India, I was sitting in his courtroom waiting for a case to come and there was a party in person, who kept addressing the judges as 'Mai-Baap' and nobody had any objection to it, so I don't think judges are so touchy about this...I don't know whether the Chief Justice said it in jocularly, you know in a sort of non-serious way."