Launched Coup Against Putin, Dead in Plane Crash: Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Sixty-two-year-old Prigozhin was born in St Petersburg – the city that is the hometown of Putin as well.

Prigozhin got in trouble with the law when he was a teenager and spent 12 years in prison for a 1981 conviction on charges of robbery, fraud and the prostitution of minors.

After his release, he started selling hot dogs in his hometown. However, over the years, he set up his own catering firm and became a private catering magnate. He was eventually noticed by Putin, and this connection helped him get catering contracts for the Russian military and state-run schools.