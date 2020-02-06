Here’s Why Anil Kapoor Never Got A Tattoo In Real Life
Anil Kapoor will be seen playing a grey character in Mohit Suri’s Malang. We will be seeing him flaunting some tattoos in the film but in real life, he never dared to get a tattoo done. He tells us why and what he thinks about his son’s Harshvardhan’s tattoo as well.
We have seen some tattoos that you have been flaunting in Malang.
Yes, this is the first time I’ve had tattoos and it was really, you know, exciting to have them. I couldn’t really have it in my real life.
Why couldn’t you have it?
My wife says no, nothing doing. You’re not sleeping the same bed if you have these tattoos. Go and sleep in some other bedroom.
How did Harsh and Sonam manage to get them?
Because he was in LA when he did it. And he didn’t tell us. And Sonam was in Singapore. So they were away. And they could do it and they did it and then they told us. Once it’s done, it’s done. Now what can you do? Now it’s there forever. Harsh was very sweet; he’s got both the sisters’ names on his back. All the girlfriends and the wife, when he gets married, they will be like, “What the hell is this?” whenever she hugs him. Sonam and Rhea will hound her.
But if you had to get a tattoo, what would that be?
What tattoo can I get? What tattoo can I get? I think, peace? That the whole world is one and there are no boundaries.
Do you know that Kunal Khemu in an interview said that, “Anil Kapoor made me and Aditya feel insecure about our looks.” Did you know that?
No, they are just being nice to me. They are so good looking. They are such, you know, well-maintained and physically fit people for them to say that, you know, obviously I take this as a huge, huge compliment but they’re really good looking people. You know it’s like let’s praise him a little, he is a senior person.
You are doing Vikramaditya Motwani’s film AK vs AK against Anurag Kashyap?
Well, it’s too early to speak about it. You know what happens is any creative thing you do, you keep it as tight as possible and when you keep it tight and when it comes out, it has a different kind of a magic. If you talk about it too much or reveal too much, the whole magic disappears.
Okay, tell me one thing. Are Harsh, Sonam and Rhea also a part of the film?
Yes, definitely I can say that Harsh and Sonam are, Rhea is not.
