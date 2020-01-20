India Slowdown Main Factor in Global Downgrade: Gita Gopinath

Speaking with BloombergQuint at the World Economic Forum in Davos, India-born IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said that the downward revision of global growth forecast was largely due to the economic slowdown in India.

“We’ve had a significant downward revision for India, over a 100 basis point for each of these years. It’s probably the most important factor for the overall global downgrade of 0.1 percent,” she said.