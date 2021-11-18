Can Insult Freedom Struggle but Can’t Crack Jokes? Indians Speak on ‘Two Indias'

For radio jockey Stutee Ghosh, the conflict in India lies between the fact that an actress who insults the freedom struggle simply "gets away" but a comedian doesn't even enjoy the basic freedom of cracking a joke.

In a similar vein, Dalit Activist Sushil Gautam points out an India where a certain community is hailed as 'Hindu before elections', but denied the basic right to enter temples after polls are over.