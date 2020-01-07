Watch: Anurag Kashyap, Swara, Taapsee Join Protest at Carter Road
In light of JNU students being attacked by a masked mob on 5 January, Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai stepped out on Monday to stand in solidarity and show their support for the students who were injured within the safe spaces of their campus. Actors and filmmakers showed up to lend their voice to the nationwide wave of dissent.
A protest was organised at Carter Road, Mumbai, and was joined by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Bhardwaj and actors Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Ali Fazal, Rahul Bose, Dia Mirza and Taapsee Pannu.
Celebrities also took to social media to appeal to people to gather for a silent protest at the Carter Road promenade on the evening of 6 January.
The celebrities came together for a silent protest where, instead of sloganeering, they sang and performed poetry. Ankur Tewari also played his guitar and performed the song ‘Woh Hum Nahi’. The crowd joined him.
Director Neeraj Ghaywan shared a video on Twitter, showing filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj reciting a poetry to voice his dissent.
The silent protest came to an end with the rendition of the National Anthem. For more, watch the video.
