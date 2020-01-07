Watch: Anurag Kashyap, Swara, Taapsee Join Protest at Carter Road

A protest was organised at Carter Road, Mumbai, and was joined by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Anubhav Sinha, Anurag Kashyap, Neeraj Ghaywan, Vishal Bhardwaj and actors Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Ali Fazal, Rahul Bose, Dia Mirza and Taapsee Pannu.

Celebrities also took to social media to appeal to people to gather for a silent protest at the Carter Road promenade on the evening of 6 January.