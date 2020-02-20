Stop Judging, Start Including: Daughters of Mumbai’s Sex Workers

Sandhya was born and raised in Mumbai’s Falkland Road, a street where many brothels are located.

She said her childhood was the darkest period of her life and she used to wonder what her college friends meant when they talked about their school days being ‘so memorable.’

“My mother was a sex worker and my father was in the military but I did not get to see him that often. I was raised by transgenders and other sex workers,” she said.

Sandhya talked proudly of how she was always taken care of by a ‘community of mothers.’

“There was this one customer who was asking how much I would charge for a couple of hours. Then, a woman who came that way, pushed him off and said, ‘This is my daughter, stay away.’”