Junaid’s Lynching: Taking the Train Ride That Ended in a Murder

With these thoughts crowding my mind, I stepped into the same EMU that Junaid took with his brother and friends on 22 June. The train wasn’t too crowded and I managed to get in and find a seat.

After settling down, I started talking to people around me. I was making all attempts to not show that I am a reporter. Despite that, It was difficult for me to not ask the questions that were bothering me. It didn’t take people too long to figure it out and started asking me which media house I belonged to.

As we started crossing more stations, the train started filling with passengers.

By the time we reached the Okhla station, there wasn’t even any space to stand. There were people outside struggling to come in which would induce a small scuffle among passengers.

For passengers who travel by this train everyday, such incidents are nothing unique. Hurling abuses is a norm. That made me wonder if the same thing happened with Junaid. But how could passengers pushing and shoving each other escalate to murder?

It was after this that I started looking for people who were witnesses to the lynching. Several people knew what happened owing to the media coverage, but nobody was willing to talk. In the middle of all of this, I spotted a young boy standing near the door. He could sense that I was inquiring about Junaid’s death. I went up to him to ask him if he knew anything. After hesitating for a few minutes, he started talking. He told me that he was in the same coach as Junaid on that day. He did clarify, however, that he was on the other side of the coach when the incident happened.