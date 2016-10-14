Remembering Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on His Death Anniversary

He was fondly called the people's President for being the first President in the country to connect with the youth via the internet.

He was named the 'Missile Man' of India for his contributions in the field, he redefined the Presidency during his tenure from 2002 to 2007. He often spoke to children and the country's youth – inspiring them to think big in life; he also penned a number of books.

Sadly, Dr Kalam succumbed to a massive cardiac arrest and breathed his last on 27 July 2015 while delivering a speech at IIM Shillong.