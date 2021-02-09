Censorship Will Always Be a Discussion With Art: Shruti Haasan
Amala Paul, Shruti Haasan talk about the upcoming anthology 'Pitta Kathalu'.
In Telugu, Pitta Kathalu means short stories and could also mean stories of women. Netflix’s first Telugu anthology film, Pitta Kathalu features four short stories exploring power dynamics in relationships in which women are the primary movers.
Shruti headlines the story xLife, directed by Nag Ashwin, Amala Paul stars in Meera directed by Nandini Reddy, Eesha Rebba essays the title role in director Sankalp Reddy’s story Pinky, and Saanve Megghana plays the title role in Tharun Bhascker’s Ramula, which also stars Lakshmi Manchu. Ahead of the trailer launch on 5 February, here are excerpts from an interview with the women of Pitta Kathalu. The film premieres on Netflix on 19 February.
Talking to The Quint Amala Paul said, "We need to reach a point in filmmaking that we have sufficient budget for stories like Pitta Kathalu. Today, whenever an offer comes to me for a such story, they begin the conversation by saying that it's a small budget film. That needs to change."
Shruti Haasan also spoke about censorship of content on OTT platforms. She said, "Anything that has the potential to influence, censorship is a discussion we will have always. The artist must have the freedom to express the entirety of the experience when making a film."
Video Editor: Veeru Krishan Mohan
