Women's Reservation Bill: Is it a 'Yay' or 'Nay' From Delhi?

Some students hailed the Women's Reservation Bill, while others doubted the timing of the move.

Mohammad Sarim
Published
2 min read
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

On 20 September, the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, known colloquially as the Women's Reservation Bill, was passed in the Lok Sabha. A day later, it was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The bill promises 33 percent reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The Quint spoke to students at Delhi University's North Campus to find out what their take is on the Women's Reservation Bill. 

Is it Women Empowerment or Eyewash? 

Some students believed that the bill was much needed as women are underrepresented in Indian politics.

“If they are getting a seat, they should go for it. After that, if we are in a state where we give women that much priority, then we can remove this,” said one student.  

Another student told The Quint that it is important to have different perspectives on the issues of the masses. While men may tackle some issues, they might ignore issues on which women may give a different perspective.

“A mixture of ideas will rise that will help in the growth of the country,” said the student.  

Meanwhile, there were doubts about how the bill will be implemented. "The duty of a leader is not just to pass the bill, its implementation should be done from the ground level up," said one student.

Others doubted that this was done ahead of the upcoming elections for appeasement. "I think it is a shoddy attempt by the ruling dispensation. I don't know how effective it will be. It is just another move or a trick by the Modi government to gain votes."

Topics:  Delhi   Lok Sabha   Rajya Sabha 

